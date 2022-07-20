spot_img
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
MCP Supporters Take Injunction Stopping Today’s Demonstrations

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

High Court judge Simeon Mdeza has granted an injunction stopping today’s demonstrations organised by some activists against selective justice in the country’s courts.

This follows an application by some MCP members parading as concerned individuals namely John Kwenda, James Ali ,Dan Kamara and John Mbewe.

The injunction is restraining the organisers from holding the protest until they provide the list of names of people who will liable for payment of all damages and theft to the property as a result of the demonstration.

The other condition is that the organisers of the demonstration should provide audio or written communication calling for peaceful demonstrations and provide a public retraction of all statements in the audios of Ben Longwe.

The court has warned that the organisers of the demonstration will be found guilty of contempt of court if they disobey the order.

The demos have organised by Ben Longwe, Kingsley Mpaso, Ida Mazinga and unknown persons.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

