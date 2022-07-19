Lilongwe Mpenu Lawmaker Eisenhower Mkaka Launches MK7 Million Football, Netball Leagues

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, Mana: Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe Mpenu, Eisenhower Mkaka has said football standards should be developed from the grassroots level in order to improve the game.

He said this over the week end during the launch of K 5 million annual Mkaka Football League at Mazengera School ground in Lilongwe.

Mkaka who is Minister of Natural Resources and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General pointed out that the launch of the league was aimed at developing talents so that scouts should come and spot some players to be used in Super League teams and national teams.

“I had pledged to the people of this Mpenu Constituency that I was keen to development football and provide something so that young men and women should do at their free time,” he said.

The MP said the league has turned to be an annual event unlike in other constituency where such leagues are only introduced during the campaign period.

“I had promised that this would continue so that the youth are always busy with sporting activities in the area instead of just staying idle,” Mkaka added.

The Minister disclosed that he has introduced a K 2 million Mkaka Netball League to enable young girls to venture into playing netball games at grassroots level within the constituency.

He said this has been considered after young girls had complained that they felt sidelined because last year it was only football league which was launched in the constituency.

Minister of Youth and Sports and Director of Youth for MCP, Richard Chimwendo Banda said the launch of the league was a manifestation that he was keen to develop football in the constituency.

He said his Ministry was pleased to note the amount of money that has been invested in running the league.

Chairperson for Mkaka Football League, Lyson Frazer said the league has 48 football teams and the competition was very stiff when it was introduced last year.

He said the league has been able to a produced a player who has joined a Super league team in Lilongwe.

Frazer said last year Matapila Golf were crowned champions of Mkaka Football League and went away with cash prize of K 300, 000. 00.