Covid-19 Cases Start to Rise Again in Malawi

Chiponda: We have recorded 50 new cases

Malawi has registered 50 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the past 24 hours, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo has confirmed.

According to Kadondo, who is also Co-Chairperson for Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, all new cases are locally transmitted.

“Out of the cases 16 are in Lilongwe, seven each in Karonga, Mangochi and Zomba, six in Mulanje, three each in Kasungu and Dedza, and one in Thyolo,” confirmed Kandodo

She further said the country is at Alert Level 1 and is being guided by Public Health (Coronavirus and COVID-19) Prevention and Containment and Management (Amendment No. 3) rules.

The Amendment states that during funerals, overnight vigils should not be held, except for members of the immediate family of the deceased.