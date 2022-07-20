spot_img
MCP Must Stop Blocking Demonstrations –Kalindo

Fearless human rights activist Bon Kalindo has asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration to stop blocking demonstrations in the country.

In an interview with Rainbow Television, Kalindo claimed that MCP using other people to get court injunctions which are aimed at blocking people’s right of demonstrating.

According to Kalindo, demonstrations played a vital role for Chakwera to get to the presidency office.

The comedian-cum politician Kalindo has since demanded the immediate release of people who have been arrested in Lilongwe over delayed justice delivery system.

