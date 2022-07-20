spot_img
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Dozens Arrested in Malawi Over Anti-Judiciary Protests

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

At least 76 people including leaders for Human Rights Ambassadors have been arrested during ‘anti-judiciary’ protests in Lilongwe,Malawi.  

According to Police Publicist for Lilongwe Police, Hasting Chigalu, the number is likely to rise as looting and other violent acts continue in some parts of Lilongwe.

Chigalu further said they have deployed enough police officers in all the areas that were affected with the demonstrations.

He said the suspects will answer three charges unlawful assembly, contempt of court and inciting violence.

Meanwhile, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have been deployed in some parts of the city to contain the situation.

