Ex-Home Land Senior Officials Out On Bail

By Monica Tambala

Lilongwe, July 19, MANA: The Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has released on bail Samuel Madula, former Principal Secretary and Kennedy Nkhoma, Chief Director in the Ministry of Homeland Security respectively, who were arrested on Thursday by the Ant Corruption Bureau.

In a statement signed by the ACB principal public relations officer, Egrita Ndala, the two were arrested on the 18th of July 2022 over allegations that they abused office by arbitrarily initiating unlawful procurement of an exorbitant and unbudgeted for procurement contract between Malawi Government and One Guard FZE for the supply of uniforms and equipment for Malawi prison Services without following public procurement procedures.

The statement highlights that the ACB recorded an allegation on the 16th of October 2020 that the Ministry of Homeland Security suspiciously procured Malawi Prison Service uniforms and equipment from One Guard FZE of United Arab Emirates without following procedures.

“The ACB conducted investigations which established that Samuel Madula and Kennedy Nkhoma abused their offices and neglected official duties by among other things initiating and justifying the unlawful procurement,” reads a part of the statement.

As stipulated in the statement, the two are likely to be charged with abuse of office contrary to section 25B (1) as read with Section 34 of the corrupt practices Act and neglect of official duties contrary to Section 121 of the penal code.