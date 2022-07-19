ESCOM Loses 400 Transformers to Vandalism

By Loness Gwazanga

Blantyre, July 19, Mana: Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has disclosed that the Company has lost over 400 transformers due to vandalism across the country.

Public Relations Officer, Peter Kanjere made the revelation during a media engagement on issues emerging in the energy sector on Monday in Blantyre.

He described the development as a major setback in connecting new customers since transformers are paramount in any connection.

“Every month we are losing an average of five transformers and to replace them is very costly. One transformer costs around K4 million. Therefore, ESCOM needs about K2 billion every year to replace the transformers because this does not only affect service delivery but it is also deprives ESCOM the much needed revenue,” said Kanjere.

Kanjere, therefore, urged the general public to safeguard ESCOM infrastructure because once they are tampered with, it affects the whole economy.

Deputy Director of Energy Affairs in the Ministry of Energy, Joseph Kalowekamo said the country plans to have 1000 megawatts by 2025 against the current 528 Megawatts through various activities lined up.

Kalowekamo said although the country lost almost 130 Megawatts during this year’s cyclones, there is still hope that in three years’ time, things will change for the better.

“Mpatamanga Hydro-power project along the Shire River has a potential to generate 300 Megawatts. We also have the Kammwamba Coal fired power plant which also has the potential to generate 300 Megawatts.

“We also have independent power producers that have expressed interest to invest in the power sector. It’s an ambitious target but we hope we are going to make it,” said Kalowekamo.

The media engagement that targeted personnel from both the eastern and southern region was organized by the Ministry of Energy in collaboration with Electricity Generation Company, ESCOM, Power Market Limited, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority and National Oil Company of Malawi aimed at equipping journalists with relevant skills to enhance accurate reporting.