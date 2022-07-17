spot_img
Extradited Chinese Racist Susu Charged with Human Trafficking

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Fugitive Lu Ke popularly known as Susu, a Chinese national, who fled Malawi to Zambia in June, has been charged with human trafficking.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson, Harry Namwaza, said the law enforcers are still reviewing Lu Ke’s charge sheet, as more charges are yet to come.

Ke fled Malawi through uncharted routes after a BBC investigative report exposed him as being behind the videos that dehumanized children in Lilongwe and Mchinji districts.

The Zambian Government apprehended him for irregular entry and fined him accordingly.

Following this development, the Malawi Government through cooperation among Ministries of Homeland Security, Justice and Foreign Affairs, reached out to the Zambian Government to request the extradition of Susu.

After procedures for considering the extradition request were completed, the Government of Zambia handed over the Chinese national at the Mchinji border on Saturday evening.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

