There are high expectations among Malawians and international community as former President Professor Peter Mutharika is scheduled to address the nation this afternoon.

The man of the people Professor Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president, is expected to brief the media from 1:30pm at his PAGE in Mangochi.

According to Mutharika’s Spokesman Shadreck Namalomba, the former Malawian leader will address the nation on the current economic status among other issues.