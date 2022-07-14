MultiChoice Expansion Program invests in Malawian content

Left to right- Christopher Puta Multichoice Talent Factory Academy Director – Southern Africa, Neil McCarthy – Actor, producer, writer, recipient of certificate of attendance and Mr. Hetherwick Njati

The MultiChoice Expansion Program – Project Pamodzi, which is being launched in Malawi, is set to revolutionise the African TV sector, taking industry skills to a new level and boosting the quality of content for audiences across the continent.

This initiative will be a collaborative project between MultiChoice, local television channels and industry bodies in various African territories through industry expert led Masterclasses, driven by MultiChoice Talent Factory – the MultiChoice industry development and training programme.

“MultiChoice prides itself with being Africa’s number one storyteller. So it is with great excitement that we are proud to announce that later this year, MultiChoice will be putting out a call for proposals for the first ever Malawian series to be produced for and aired on Zambezi Magic channel” said Christopher Puta, MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Director.

“The first phase of this programme is aimed at upskilling professionals at our local Free-To-Air broadcasters” said Puta. “We hope that through providing skills development opportunities for local TV professionals we will provide our audience with more choice and greater representation in productions and through content” added Puta.

Hetherwick Njati: Principal Secretary – Ministry of Information & Digitization

Project Pamodzi will consist of online learning courses, masterclasses, and practical training.

MultiChoice will partner with local broadcasters to help develop skills in the various territories. It will include certified short courses in critical production skills such as post-production, sound, screenwriting, 3D animation and cinematography.

The programme’s online-learning component enables MultiChoice to reach as many content creators as possible, across the continent, while also allowing working professionals to do courses at their own pace.

The programme will initially reach 300 broadcast workers who are already producing content in their local markets through e-learning.

They will then be able to instantly apply their learnings on domestic productions. “Local broadcasters are the grassroots of the TV industry in every country,” said Puta. “By building the industry we are enabling local job creation, enabling an industry to contribute to the economy and responding to the ongoing consumer demand for quality local entertainment.”