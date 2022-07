Mota-Engil has temporarily suspended construction works of the 83 kilometres Thyolo-Thekerani-Bangula road due to fuel scarcity, Zodiak Online has reported.

Spokesperson for Mota-Engil, Thomas Chafunya, has confirmed the development. He said the company will resume work once the fuel is available.

Once completed multi-billion kwacha road project is expected to ease transporting challenges of farm inputs and produce to and from various markets.