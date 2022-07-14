Divorce Cases Soar in Lilongwe

By Sarah Solomon and Shiellah M’bobo

Lilongwe: Lilongwe Magistrate Court say sit has registered more divorce cases from January to June this year (2022) compared to the previous years.

Lilongwe Magistrate Court Acting Administrator, Rhoda Mbinga, said they have registered 664 divorce cases within six months compared to 2021 when they registered 909 divorce cases the whole year.

She said most of the cases are as a result of desertion, loss of interest in a partner, denying each other their conjugal rights, cruelty and infidelity.

Mbinga added that according to the records for this year and the past year, more women seek divorce compared to men.

“Women are so quick to seek for divorce but when they are counseled, they opt for reconciliation as compared to men who are so reluctant to work out on issues,” she said.

In a separate interview, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe Police Station, Foster Benjamin, said police have been receiving reports on marriage issues and counseling people concerned with the issues. However, most of them have resulted into divorce.

“We have dealt with a number of marriages and we have helped so many to reconcile. We have, however, referred the difficult ones to court to seek divorce,” Benjamin said.

In his remarks, Seventh Day Adventist Church Youth Director for the Central, Pastor Solomon Naliya, said he was shocked with the revelations of divorce cases, saying as church, they have tried to build a good foundation for marriages.

He, therefore, advised Christians to be seeking for counseling from the church before going into divorce in the court.