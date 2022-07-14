spot_img
Bank Employees in Cooler for Stealing MK350,000 from Customer

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Chiradzulu are keeping in custody two FDH Bank employees for stealing MK 340,000 from a Customer.

Chiradzulu Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Innocent Moses, has identified the suspects as William Mitiyali, 33, and Alfred Mkwanda, 30 who worked as agents for the bank.

“The two committed the offence last month when the customer went to make transactions at the bank and asked to be assisted by the two suspects who in the process of helping her requested for her account’s personal identification number (PIN) including her full details which she innocently offered,” confirmed Moses

According to Moses, some hours later the customer claimed she realized that some cash was withdrawn via a cardless withdraw.

