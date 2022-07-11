spot_img
spot_img
27.8 C
New York
Monday, July 11, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Russia – Ukraine Conflict Exposes Vulnerability in Energy Sector- Chakwera

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Patricia Kapulula

Lilongwe, July 11, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has expressed concern that decades of slumber in the Southern Africa Development Corporation (SADC) has faced the region with a rude awakening from the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has exposed vulnerability and insecurity in the area of energy.  

Chakwera made the remarks in Lilongwe on Monday during the official opening of the 51st Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum.

He described the energy insecurity as a threat to democracy saying there cannot be consolidation of gains when people are struggling with energy scarcity and high tariffs.

He emphasized on the need to diversify energy sources by transitioning to green renewable energy in order to solve challenges the region has been facing in the energy sector.

“We must realise that we cannot consolidate the gains thereof when our people are struggling with energy needs due to scarcity, inequitable distribution and ever increasing prices.

“We cannot progress when we are so stuck in reverse that a programme meant to electrify our people in rural areas only exerts more pressure on the national grid that is already failing to meet present demands,” he said.

President Chakwera hopes that the Plenary Assembly session will come up with meaningful resolutions that would help resolve energy challenges the region is facing.

Speaker of the Parliament of Malawi, Catherine Gotani Hara, appealed to the bloc to embrace home grown solutions to its challenges and move people from poverty.

She said such solutions should also include those that address challenges in the energy sector.

“We need to look at the energy crisis and find opportunities that this crisis offers,” she said.

SADC Parliamentary Forum Secretary General, Boemo Sekgoma, emphasised on the need for the region to counteract the impact of Covid-19 and the Russia – Ukraine crisis in order to recover the economy.

The assembly is being held under the theme “Towards Energy Sufficiency, Sustainability and Self-Sufficiency in the SADC region” which is in tandem with the Maseru 1996 SADC Protocol on energy which recognises the importance of energy in pursuit of the SADC vision of economic wellbeing and poverty eradication in Southern Africa.

SADC Parliamentary Forum is a regional inter-parliamentary body composed of Members of Parliament from all SADC member states national parliaments, representing over 3,500 parliamentarians in the SADC region.

Previous articleMalawi paying dearly for ‘Misewu ya China’
Next articleLions Club District 412B Hunting for New Members
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc