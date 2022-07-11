Lions Club District 412B Hunting for New Members

Kammayani-we are in need of more hands

Lilongwe, Mana: Lions club international district 412b which covers Malawi and Mozambique says it is need of more new members to join the work of serving communities through charity works.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) the newly installed Lions club international district 412b Governor, Jack Kammayani said that they have a lot of work to accomplish this year hence they need more new members.

“We are the district of two countries with membership of 700, in Malawi only we are serving about 18 million people and in Mozambique is far much more than that whereby close to 30 million people are served.

“This year, we have a lot of work which would like to accomplish in the communities and with 700 people we will not be able to fulfill the work hence we are in need of more hands,” Kammayani said.

He therefore said that, this year they are looking forward to recruit more new members that would help the work of serving communities and he called upon the public with interest in doing charity works to join the lions club of their choice among the Lions clubs that exist in the country.

“Our main focus this year is to recruit more members so that we should have more hands to serve in the communities and finish up the projects which we want to accomplish, we therefore call those with passion of doing charity works to at least join one lions club amongst several Lions clubs that are in the country,” he said.

He also said that, some of the projects which they have lined up to accomplish this year include; maintaining Lions Eye Sight First hospitals in Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu city.

Commenting on the same, Immediate past Lions club international district 412b Governor, Victor Gondwe said that from the year 2021 up to this year July they have however accomplished different projects despite having few members.

“We have been able to have a grant for the rehabilitation of eyesight centers and training of specialized doctors, we have been able to support our other focus areas such as; diabetes, childhood cancer, environment and we have really lived to what our motto stands for,” Gondwe said.

He also said that, he believes that they would achieve more as lions club if their membership would increase.