FDH Bank boosts regional football teams’ confidence

Chimchere (left) presents a dummy cheque for Kadona Stars

Sixteen regional football league teams that qualified for the FDH Bank Cup round of 32 on Friday got the much-needed confidence boost ahead of this weekend’s clashes after receiving K23 million worth of support from the sponsors, FDH Bank plc.

During a symbolic presentation ceremony in Blantyre, the Bank gave each team a set of uniform for 309 players, two soccer balls and K500 000 starter-pack as the regional league outfits joined 16 top-flight league teams in battle for slots in round of 16.

The 16 regional teams made the grade to compete at the national level after emerging the best in regional preliminary round encounters that attracted 58 outfits while the elite-league teams were exempted.

Chimchere (left) presents balls to The Boyz Vice Chairman Brave Kapingiri

“As these regional league teams get into this national battles, they need adequate resources to competently compete against top league outfits,” FDH Bank senior manager (marketing and communication) Ronald Chimchere said.

“It was not easy for these teams to make it this far. As a bank that is very passionate about football development in particular and sports in general, we feel this equipment and money would be a boost as the regional sides fulfill their next fixtures.”

Kadona Stars general secretary Kelfas Makaranga Ngwira and his Immigration FC counterpart Ernest Muza, whose sides were expected to face-off at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre yesterday, explained that the equipment and the cash were a big motivation to the team’s.

Chimchere (left) presents a Jersey to Ngwira

“We are very grateful to FDH Bank for this timely support, which will boost our confidence as we get into round of 32 battles,” said Ngwira, whose Nkhata-bay-based outfit has made it to the national stage on its debut season.

The 2022 edition of the FDH Bank Cup, which is sponsored to the tune of K90 million, kicked off in May and is scheduled to crown the champions this September.

Silver Strikers are the defending champions after they beat Ekwendeni Hammers 2-0 in last year’s final at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.