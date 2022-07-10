Malawians Urged to Support Bushiri’s Goshen City

A call has gone to government and Malawians to support Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s multi-billion kwacha Goshen City project under construction at Monkey Bay in Mangochi district.

The city project site is located about four kilometres from the Mangochi-Monkey Bay-Golomoti junction on the right handside of the road to Monkey Bay before the turn to Cape Maclear.

Several apartment blocks, office space, a chapel and international convention centre have already taken shape.

Commenting on the project, a Mangochi-Monkey Bay Social media influencer and activist Rodney Salamu said commended Bushiri for the project saying the ‘Goshen project’ is a game changer as it will help in the social-economic development of the country.

“This is a game changer, Malawians must support this dream,” said activist Salamu while calling upon the government to remove tax on all materials which will be used to construct the city.

In an interview with Nation Online recently after a media tour, Prophet Bushiri described Goshen City as a tourist smart city whose members will primarily work on agricultural and non-agricultural tasks.

He said the project will need government support in construction of roads and expansion of the national grid as well as tax incentives.

Plans for the development also include specialized hospitals, international school, housing, development of information and communications technology accessories, an international airport and modern sports stadium.

