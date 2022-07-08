APM SPEAKS TO VOA : Dresses down Chakwera’s propaganda on albino killings

Former President Peter Mutharika

Malawi’s Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will be live on Voice of America (VoA) DSTV Channel 853 on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The exclusive interview will start at 18:05hrs (6:05pm-local time) on both days.

Among others, the former Malawian leader Professor Mutharika is likely to clear President Lazarus Chakwera’s propaganda implicating him in albino killings.

This follows plans by Director of Public Prosecutions and the Malawi Police Service (MPs) to open a criminal case against Mutharika and his former chief adviser Dr. Heatherwick Ntaba in connection to the killing of albinos.

However, recently Professor Mutharika denied allegations linking him to the killing of people with albinism in Malawi, accusing government of attempting to divert people’s attention from economic woes rocking the Southern African nation.

Mutharika further said that during his reign, he set up a taskforce and, later, a commission of inquiry to investigate make findings and recommendations on any matter incidental to and connected with the attacks, abduction and killings of persons with albinism.