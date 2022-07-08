Poor Flames Clash Out of Cosafa

Flames are out of the 2022 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup after a 1-1 draw against Eswatini at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

The Flames went into the match hoping to secure full points to revive their chances of making it to the quarter-finals.

They were on course of achieving their objective after taking a lead in the 46th minute through Polokwane City striker Khuda Myaba.

But last minute jinx returned to haunt the Flames as they conceded a penalty in the added on time.

Captain John Banda was adjudged to have pushed Eswastini’s Leone Manyisa and the Zambian referee had no mercy for yhe Flames though the striker went down too easily.

Sabelo Ndzinisa stepped up and fired past Clever Mkungula to end Malawi’s dream of a quarter-finals berth.

Later, Lesotho beat Mauritius 2-1 to make it two out of two Group B.

The result means Lesotho lead the group with six points while Eswatini are second with four points.

Malawi’s Flames are third with a point while Mauritius remain third with no point.

The last round of the group matches will see Malawi facing Mauritius while Eswatini and Lesotho clash in the other group’s match.

The status quo in the group means even if Malawi wins against Mauritius they cannot overtake Lesotho who already have six points.

The battle for quarter-finals qualification is now between Lesotho and Eswastini while the match between Mauritius and Malawi is a dead rubber.