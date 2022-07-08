spot_img
spot_img
26.6 C
New York
Friday, July 8, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

EX-MRA Deputy Czar Mbilizi, Others Out on Bail

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Blantyre Magistrate Court has released on bail former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Deputy Commissioner General Roza Mbilizi and two other senior officers.

The three were arrested yesterday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly abusing former President Peter Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN).

The court has ordered them to pay K350,000 cash bond, one surety each for non-cash bond of K1 million, surrender their travel documents and be reporting to ACB offices every two weeks.

Previous articleSocial Media Activist Salamu Against Punitive Fines for Forestry Crimes
Next articlePoor Flames Clash Out of Cosafa
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc