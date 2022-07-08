EX-MRA Deputy Czar Mbilizi, Others Out on Bail

Blantyre Magistrate Court has released on bail former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Deputy Commissioner General Roza Mbilizi and two other senior officers.

The three were arrested yesterday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly abusing former President Peter Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN).

The court has ordered them to pay K350,000 cash bond, one surety each for non-cash bond of K1 million, surrender their travel documents and be reporting to ACB offices every two weeks.