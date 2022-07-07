spot_img
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Mulhako Annual Feast to Cost MK 180 Million

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

The annual Mulhako Wa Alhomwe celebrations scheduled for 9th of October 2022 at Chonde Headquarters in Mulanje district will cost over MK 180 Million.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pius Mvenya, confirmed the development on Thursday during media briefing held in Blantyre.

“The budget for this year’s annual festival is MK 180 Million (One Hundred and Eighty Million Kwacha),” said Mvenya while calling upon well-wishers and corporate world to assist in fundraising.

Mvenya added that the group has organized a number of fundraising activities in preparation for the feast.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

