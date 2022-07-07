Fans Bay for Flames Head Coach Marinica’s Blood

Marian Mario Marinica

Angry Malawi National Football Team, the Flames supporters are baying for the blood of Flames Head Coach Mario Marinica following team’s poor performance.

The fans, who are demanding Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to fire Marinica, stormed the social media on Wednesday after flames suffered a 2 – 1 defeat to Lesotho at the 2020 Cosafa opener.

During the match played at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban South Africa the flames did everything they needed to do, dominating possession and creating plenty of chances.

However, some blunders in defence and an impressive performance by Lesotho goalkeeper, undid all their effort as they went down 2-1 in the Group B encounter.

Cheered on by hundreds of supporters that entered the match free, Malawi was a marvel to watch as they showed more aggression.

The loss means have a mammoth task of winning their remaining games to make it to the quarter-finals.

Eswatini who thrashed Mauritius 3-0 in the pool’s first match lead the group while Lesotho are second.

Malawi are third in the group while the Islanders Mauritius anchor the group. The Flames play Mauritius on Thursday before completing the group against Swaziland. Group winners will make it to the next round.