Friday, June 17, 2022
Malawi Court Adjourns Prophet Bushiri’s Extradition Case

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
File Photo: Bushiri waving his followers at the court

The Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza on Friday morning adjourned to 11th of July 2022 an extradition case involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his spouse Prophetess Mary.

State through Director of Public Prosecutions, Steve Kayuni, applied to court to have witnesses record their testimony in South Africa due to logistical challenges to bring them to Malawi.

Defense through lawyer Wapona Kita challenged this application saying the issue was already dealt with by the same Court in its ruling of 8th June 2021 where the Court decided that the reasons given by the State not to bring the witnesses to Malawi were not convincing enough.

He said because the court already decided on the matter, the same court cannot revisit its own decision.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

