Vendors in Limbe Decry Inadequate Space, Pacific Tower Offers Solution

Vendors plying their trade in Limbe Central Business Area have expressed concern over the inadequate space, which they say is hindering the growth of their businesses.

According to Hestings Samwa, Chairperson for Limbe street vendors, “The number of vendors keeps on growing every day, which has now outgrown the capacity of the free market built for us some years back, though its design is also not conducive for the vendors.”

Samwa noted that there are over 10,000 vendors in Limbe, forcing many to operate on the streets, scrambling for customers, and failing to make meaningful sales.

He appealed to authorities and stakeholders to urgently address the situation, warning that the problem of street vending will worsen if not addressed.

However, Pacific Limited, a private firm, has come to the rescue by dedicating almost half of its 900-room capacity Pacific Tower to small-scale business operators.

Winnex Affick, one of the officials managing the Pacific Tower, said, “The idea is to offer a platform for small-scale business operators to do their trade at a well-secured place while at the same time offering their customers a convenient shopping environment.”

Affick added that the sixth floor of the six-story tower has a bare ground where vendors can display their merchandise for as low as K500 per day.

“We are planning to erect an elevator at the plaza very soon so that the vendors and customers can access the building easily.”

Chief Executive Officer for Blantyre City Council, Denis Chinseu, commended Pacific Group of Companies for the initiative, saying it will help reduce congestion in the city.

He urged other private investors to follow suit, noting that Pacific Tower has improved the outlook for Limbe town.

Pacific Tower’s intervention has been hailed as a welcome solution to the long-standing issue of street vending in major cities.