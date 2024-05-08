spot_img
TNM Super League Week 5: Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma leads Sscintillating goal scoring chart

BY Thumbiko Nyirongo

BY Thumbiko Nyirongo

Week 5 of the TNM Super League has witnessed some thrilling, action-packed matches, with goals galore from various teams.

As we delve into the top goal scorers, Zeliat Nkhoma of Kamuzu Barracks is spearheading the chart with an impressive, phenomenal 5 goals.

Hot on his heels are the dynamic duo of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji of Silver Strikers, both with 4 goals each.

The prolific pair has been instrumental in their team’s success, with their goalscoring prowess a major factor in Silver Strikers’ current, blistering form.

Emmannuel Saviel Jnr of Civil Service United, Ephraim Kondowe of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Isaac Msiska of Mzuzu City Hammers, Promise Kamwendo of Dedza Dynamos, Ramadhan MNtafu of Chitipa United and Saulos Moyo of Karonga United are all tied on 3 goals each, making up a talented, electrifying pool of goal scorers.

As the league continues to heat up, it will be fascinating to see if Zeliat Nkhoma can maintain his scorching form and lead or if any of the other top goal scorers can catch up.

One thing is for sure – the fans are in for a treat with these talented, attacking players on display!

