BREAKING NEWS: Malawi Court Frees Ashok Nair, free at last, free at last

ASHOK free at last, free at last

The High Court in Lilongwe has today ruled in favour of businessperson Ashok Nair stopping Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) from re-arresting him or taking him into detention.

This follows a judicial review application filed by Nair’s lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta that the enforcement of an earlier judgment by the same court on 30th May 2022, be suspended until a determination by the Supreme Court of Appeal on another interpartes application by former Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa on stay of judgement is heard.

In his ruling Justice Redson Kapindu said: “Should the Supreme Court of Appeal determine that its temporary order of stay in respect of the 1st claimant( Msukwa) granted on 13th June, 2022 be sustained; and that such order of stay should subsist until the

determination of the substantive appeal herein, the present order of suspension of enforcement of this court’s judgment in respect of the 2nd

claimant herein shall likewise subsist until the determination of such

appeal.”

In an interview, Goba Chipeta said the ruling means the whole judgement is stayed and his client is free.

(Report by Ntchindi Meki)