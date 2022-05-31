Malawi President Chakwera to Face Press Tonight Amid Economic Crisis

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will today address a press conference as the country faces the worst economic crisis following the devaluation of kwacha by the Reserve Bank.

In a statement released by the Presidential Press Office, the conference is expected to start at 8 O’clock in the evening at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

According to the statement, President Chakwera is expected to address the press on emerging and matters of national interest.

The presser is coming barely hours after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) asked Chakwera to call for a referendum in order to ascertain if Malawians still have trust in the current administration.

Among others, DPP said Malawians have completely lost trust in President Chakwera and his Tonse administration for failing to manage the economy as prices for basic commodities continue to rise.

“This government has failed to put the right economic policies to sustain our economy. Malawians are suffering today because the current leadership has messed up and it has no clue on how to turn around things,” said Dalitso Kabambe, a DPP member and former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor.