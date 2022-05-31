spot_img
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Malawian Catholic Priest Faces Possible Life Sentence for Murder

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The state has asked the High court in Blantyre to hand a life imprisonment sentence to a Roman catholic Priest Father Thomas Muhosa and eleven other people convicted of murdering a person with albinism, Macdonald Masambuka in Machinga in 2018.

The other convicts include Alfred Yohane, police officer Chikondi Chileka, clinician Lumbani Kamanga, biological brother to the deceased and Cassium Masambuka.

Senior State Advocate, Pilirani Masanjala said the convicts carefully planned to commit the offence which caused loss of life.

High Court Judge Dorothy NyaKaunda Kamanga is expected to pass the sentence this afternoon in a jam-packed court.

