spot_img
spot_img
23.4 C
New York
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

BIZARRE: Malawian Man ‘Resurrects’ 24 Years After His Death

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Villagers in the area of Senior Chief Kapelula are flocking to Kapelula police unit in Kasungu district to take a look at a man who has “resurfaced” after dying in 2002.

In an interview with Zodiak Online Senior Chief Kapelula identified the man as being a member of Kapito village in the area.

“The man died after a short illness in 2002 under mysterious circumstances. His dead body kept sweating and producing foam for hours before he was buried,” claims the traditional leader.

The man reportedly resurfaced in his village yesterday and is at the police unit for security reasons.

Kasungu Police spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho did not have facts handy when we contacted his office.

Previous articleMultiChoice introduces payments through mobile money
Next articleMalawian Catholic Priest Faces Possible Life Sentence for Murder
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc