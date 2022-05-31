spot_img
Latest

MultiChoice introduces payments through mobile money

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
ZENA MAKUNJE: MultiChoice is constantly embarking on various initiatives to improve overall customer experience through innovations

In its quest to make great entertainment more accessible to subscribers, MultiChoice Malawi has announced the introduction of mobile money payments for subscriptions via Airtel using their existing USSD platform *470#. USSD is a cost-effective mobile self-service platform that will now enable customers to manage their DStv accounts with greater ease and convenience with the ability to make payments among other enhancements, allowing for a wider-range of self-services.

“MultiChoice is constantly embarking on various initiatives to improve overall customer experience through innovations that are aimed to display our commitment to putting our customers at the heart of everything we do”, said Zena Makunje, Corporate Affairs Manager at MultiChoice Malawi.

When customers dial *470#, they will be able to:

1.            Check Balance

2.            Pay your account

3.            Fix Error

4.            Change Package

5.            Personalize Smartcard or IUC Number

6.            Contact Us

“We understand that accessibility to internet and internet connectivity remain a challenge and mobile money payments present a convenient and cost effective solution. We look forward to continuing to invest in innovative ways to deliver a world of choice to our customers”, Makunje added.

*All standard rates and tariffs apply

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

