Malawi President Chakwera Holds Bilateral Talks with Equatorial Guinea’s Mbasogo

By Mphatso Nkuonera – In Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Malabo, 26 May, Mana: President, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Thursday held bilateral talks with the host President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in Malabo, on the eve of the Extra-Ordinary African Union Summit due to take place in Equatorial Guinea.

The Malawi leader told the press after the meeting that aside from tackling bilateral issues, the two leaders addressed the humanitarian crisis on the African continent, unconstitutional transition of power in some countries and how best African countries can make strides on these fronts.

“There is need for the African continent to form a unified front and speak with one voice when addressing humanitarian and unconstitutional transitions of power.

“It is a great privilege to meet President Mbasogo, his vast experience will among others, help to deal with some of the humanitarian challenges and crisis Africa is currently facing,” he said.

President Chakwera who is to attend the 15th Extraordinary Summit Meeting of the African Union on Humanitarian Matters and Pledging Conference and the 16th Extraordinary Summit Meeting of the African Union on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government, is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the 15th AU extraordinary summit which will be followed by some closed meetings on Friday, 27th May 2022.

On Saturday, 28th May, Chakwera will join other Africa leaders to attend the 16th Extraordinary Summit Meeting of the African Union on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government.

During the Executive Council session of the summit meetings, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, is expected to present the Commission’s report on Terrorism and Violent Extremism and on unconstitutional Changes of Government’s in Africa,

The Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government session, will among others, assess the persistent threats, evaluate current response mechanism and decide on the specific actions and measures necessary to strengthen the collective security of Member countries facing terrorism and violent extremism.

Chakwera who is also Chair for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) organ, arrived in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea Wednesday and is expected to have a busy schedule attending to high level meetings.