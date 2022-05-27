spot_img
Mzuzu Civic Office Complex Construction Project Worth Supporting-Chilima

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Rose Mahorya

Mzuzu, Mana: Vice President Saulos Chilima has said the design of the Mzuzu City Council’s new civic offices is impressive and worth government’s support for its realization.

Chilima was addressing the media in Mzuzu Thursday after attending a quarterly review meeting on reforms for Mzuzu City Council.

The Vice President assured the meeting that the project will not turn into a white elephant, saying  government will do everything to ensure that the project gets required funding for its completion within the scheduled time frame.

“I have been at the construction site and the structure is still at ground level, but I am impressed with the design itself. We need such structures to change the face of our city.

The project will not turn into a white elephant. Rather, our only worry should be about cost overrun and to avoid this, the project should be completed on schedule,” said Chilima.

Chilima also applauded the council for engaging in Public Private Partnership with some private entities in managing some of its facilities, one of which is the council’s recreation park currently under construction.

Chief Executive Officer for Mzuzu City Council, Gomezgani Nyasulu said the new offices once completed will provide spacious offices for the council’s employees.

 “Our staff turn-over is always high due to lack of a conducive working environment. It is our hope, people will be motivated to work for Mzuzu City Council once the structure is completed.

The office complex will, among other facilities, have a huge chamber which will be used for engagement meetings with the city’s residents,” said Nyasulu.

