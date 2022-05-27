BREAKING: Malawi Court Grants Bail to ‘Peaceful’ Anti-Chizuma Protesters

Mkukula Senior Resident Magistrate Montfort Misunje has granted bail to leaders of the Anti -Martha Chizuma group who are being accused of conduct likely to cause breach of peace after they tried to seal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices yesterday.

The leaders Redson Munlo, Agape Khombe and other three demonstrators have been released on conditions that each pay a bail bond of k25 000 and must be reporting to central west Police once every fortnight on Fridays.

Further the court has ordered that each of the accused must provide a traceable surety bonded at k100 000 non cash and that no one should go outside Lilongwe without permission from the Police.-MIJ Online