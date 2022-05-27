spot_img
spot_img
24.6 C
New York
Friday, May 27, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

BREAKING: Malawi Court Grants Bail to ‘Peaceful’ Anti-Chizuma Protesters

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Mkukula Senior Resident Magistrate Montfort Misunje has granted bail to leaders of the Anti -Martha Chizuma group who are being accused of conduct likely to cause breach of peace after they tried to seal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices yesterday.

The leaders Redson Munlo, Agape Khombe and other three demonstrators have been released on conditions that each pay a bail bond of k25 000 and must be reporting to central west Police once every fortnight on Fridays.

Further the court has ordered that each of the accused must provide a traceable surety bonded at k100 000 non cash and that no one should go outside Lilongwe without permission from the Police.-MIJ Online

Previous articleMalawi President Chakwera Holds Bilateral Talks with Equatorial Guinea’s Mbasogo
Next articleRate of Pension Remittances Irks Old Mutual
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc