Martse Died a Painful Death…Govt to Launch Inquiry

The family of late Martin Nkhata also known as Martse says the departed hip-hop artist Martse has died a very painful death.

Uchizi Nkhata, a representative of the Nkhata family, was speaking on Wednesday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe during Martse funeral ceremony.

“Martse has died a painful death,” said Nkhata

According to Nkhata, the award winning artist late Martse went to Monkey Bay in Mangochi for a vacation.

He said, during the night of May 21, Martse woke up and went to the living room to charge a phone.

Fire then broke out in the house and Martse together with other people managed to get out of the house.

Nkhata added that the Mwano hit maker Martse went back to the house and he got burned by the fire.

Martse was referred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit where he died on May 23.

Meanwhile, government through the Minister of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda and Minister of Tourism Micheal Usi has asked the police investigate the death of Martse.