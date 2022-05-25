Opposition Leader Nankhumwa Attending Funeral Ceremony of Hip-Hop Artist Martse At Civo Stadium

Leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa attending the funeral

Leader of opposition in Parliament, Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, is attending the funeral service of celebrated hip-hop artist Martse real name Martin Nkhata at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the south, has joined hundreds of mourners including various musicians who have gathered at the stadium for the ceremony.

Mary Chilima in attendance

Other notable faces at the funeral ceremony include Mary Chilima, who is a spouse to Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, Minister of Tourism and Culture Dr. Micheal Usi and Minister of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda.

Unity in death: Nankhumwa, Kazako , Mtambo , Usi and Chimwendo Banda

The award winning hip-hop artist and household name Martse died on Monday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre and burial is expected to take place today at Area 18 Cemetery.