Workaholic Veep Chilima Applauds Chitipa Public Sector Reforms Progress

By Bishop Witmos

Chilima appreciates local shoe and soap making by Twafwane Youth Club

Chitipa, May 23, Mana: Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima says he is satisfied with progress achieved by Chitipa District Council in the implementation of public sector reforms which has trickled the initiatives down to the community level.

Speaking Monday after interacting with members of Chitipa District council during a quarterly reform review meeting, Chilima said it is interesting that the council has taken the initiative down to local communities.

Before the meeting, Chilima toured pavilions of value added agricultural produce which are processed by local reforms’ committees in the district,

‘‘What we have seen very interesting development as the council has taken the reforms down to community level. I am pleased to learn the reforms are taking place at area and village development committees.

Chilima interacting with Witimba-Kaseghe Cooking Oil Cooperative

This is commendable because the reforms are intended for the people at all levels for improved efficiency, effectiveness and professionalism with the goal of improving service delivery service,’’ said Chilima.

He also expressed gratitude to note that Witimba-Kaseghe Cooperative which produces cooking oil from sun flour and soya beans has been certified by Malawi Bureau of Standards.

‘‘We need to commend cooperatives for getting organized to produce honey, soap and cooking oil and sell them at cheaper prices lower price as this could go a long way in enhancing financial sustainability amongst communities,’’ he said.

According to Sells and Marketing Officer for Witimba-Kaseghe Cooking Oil Cooperative, Cryston Kabaghe, started in 2010 realized over K62 million during the last year’s agricultural calendar.

Chilima being briefed of services which are offered at Chitipa Emergency Treatment Centre

He added that the bi-products from the oil production are g used for feeding the cooperative’s chickens, which are currently over 200.

Chitipa District Council is pursuing seven reform areas which include tourism restoration, financial sustainability, and food security.