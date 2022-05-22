spot_img
spot_img
23.3 C
New York
Sunday, May 22, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Hip-Hop Artist Martse Fighting For Life at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Hip-Hop artist Martse born as Martin Nkhata is fighting for his life at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in Blantyre, after a house he was sleeping in caught fire on Friday night at Monkey Bay in Mangochi.

Earlier on, the celebrated hip-hop artist Martse was admitted Mangochi district hospital before being referred to Zomba Central Hospital and later to Queen Elizabeth Central hospital on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Malawians and artists from across the world are sending their best wishes to the Lilongwe based award winning artist.

Previous articleTeenager in Custody for Stealing a Car in Blantyre
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc