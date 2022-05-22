Hip-Hop Artist Martse Fighting For Life at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Hip-Hop artist Martse born as Martin Nkhata is fighting for his life at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in Blantyre, after a house he was sleeping in caught fire on Friday night at Monkey Bay in Mangochi.

Earlier on, the celebrated hip-hop artist Martse was admitted Mangochi district hospital before being referred to Zomba Central Hospital and later to Queen Elizabeth Central hospital on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Malawians and artists from across the world are sending their best wishes to the Lilongwe based award winning artist.