Teenager in Custody for Stealing a Car in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 17-year old boy (name withheld) for stealing a car from a Tax operator.

Blantyre Police Deputy Publicist, Aubrey Singanyama, confirmed the arrest on Saturday evening.

According to Singanyama, on Wednesday at around 12 midnight, the suspect was at Mount Pleasant where he hired a Taxi from Dickson Justin and they were heading the direction of Nyambadwe.

“It is alleged that the suspect wore a face mask and produced a sharp knife that he used to threaten the victim when they reached Nyambadwe Filling Station.

Immediately Justin was forced out of the vehicle and the suspect went away with it,” said Singanyama

The suspect hails from Manyowe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.