Malawi Muslims in Full Support of Death Penalty

We need death penalty– Kaisi

The outspoken Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Regional Secretary for the southern region Sherrif Kaisi has spoken against the abolishment of death sentence in the country.

Kaisi was speaking recently at the sidelines of death sentence consultation meeting held in Blantyre.

According to Kaisi, both the Bible and Qur’an states that a person who commits suicide must be killed hence the need to stick to the death penalty.

Vice Chairperson for Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament, Mc Dowell Mkandawire, Said that from other meetings they conducted in Central and Northern regions, most of delegates spoke highly against death penalty.

According to Amnesty International the last executions in Malawi took place in 1992 during Dr. Kamuza Banda’s era.