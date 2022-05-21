spot_img
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Vuwa Says DPP North Wants Mutharika to Lead in 2025

By Malawi Voice
Meeting in progress

Nkhata-Bay Central Parliamentarian and Chief Whip in Parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda has endorsed their party President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika as their presidential candidate in the 2025 presidential race.

He hinted that this is the position of the northren region and hence asked members to continue respecting their party constitution on convention schedules than following political egos.

Kaunda said this today at a regional party meeting in Mzuzu where he emphasized that the party remains united as such no one should push for an early convention or removal of party president fondly known as APM.

He then called on members to respect all their party leaders as elected during their last convention and continue working to rebuild the party so it remains stronger than ever before.

DPP Treasurer General Jappie Tambalamtuwa Mhango is leading the regional meeting.

