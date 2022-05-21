IMF-Make or Break for Chakwera Administration

BY FRYSON CHODZI

Forget about fixing the economy the MCP way. Those are talking blues of a person who is desperate. The only way and according to the person entrusted with the country’s purse is IMF



It’s coming to Town. Am not a prophet of doom but a realist. The coming in of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) might break everything in order for Malawi to qualify for support to be given .



Chakwera and the clique are caught between a rock and a hard surface. If they don’t get an IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Malawi will be broke and economy will collapse. No two ways about it.



On the other hand, in order to get the ECF, Chakwera’s government will have to pay a price. The requirements for the ECF will entail abandoning or reviewing the welfare programs like AIP, Free water connectivity, the passport at 14,000, freeze on salary increase and stopping this global trotting which the administration has come fond of.



Now that would be interesting to watch especially that instead of being honest and realistic on the current state of the economy, we keep on parading misinformation that AIP is still here to stay and much cheaper than ever.



Pop the corn, get the soda, it’s gonna get interesting