Sunday, May 22, 2022
19-Year old Student from Dedza in Cooler for Making Love with a Classmate

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Police Service in Dedza has arrested a form 3 student from Mayani Secondary School for having sexual intercourse with a classmate in the district.

Dedza Police Publicist, Edward Kabango, has identified the suspect as Marvin Marijini of 19 years of age while the victim is a 16 year old girl (name withheld).

According to Kabango, the suspect and the victim were studying in one of the classes at the school together.

He said, later on, the victim went out to answer call of nature but the suspect followed her.

According to Kabango, the suspect grabbed the girl, covered her mouth with a cloth and dragged her to the bush within the school campus where he defiled her.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

