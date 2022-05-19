BWATO SAKWELERA PAMKATI PA NYANJA: Dr Goodall Gondwe, Dr Kabambe Rebuff Chakwera

Malawi’s top and celebrated economy think tanks Dr. Goodall Gondwe and Dr. Dalitso Kabambe have turned down the invitation by President Lazarus Chakwera to be part of the high delegation to meet the IMF next week.

“Let them finish how they started it. We don’t want to be part of the deliberate mess they created. They snatched government from us promising that they had better solutions for the socioeconomic development. I’ m not that cheap.,” said the former IMF financial expert and also DPP Minister of Finance during Bingu, APM administrations.

IMF is expected to arrive in this country next week to meet President Chakwera and his clueless team.

Dr. Gondwe is regarded as the best Finance Minister in Malawi by all standards.

In another development, former RBM Governor Dr Dalitso Kabambe has also turned down the plea from President Chakwera to help him in sorting out the economic mess the country is in.

Reports indicate that some State House officials called Kabambe to meet the President but he declined after government failed to meet the conditions he gave them.

This vindicates that President Chakwera has lost trust in his own government ‘heavyweights’ among them finance minister, Sosten Gwengwe.

President Chakwera is under economic pressure to try to salvage the economy before the country plunges into recession. It is not yet known if Gondwe has accepted to be part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, the country has no forex to procure basic needs including medical drugs.

Economists in Malawi has cast a doom future for the country if Tonse Alliance leaders continue to “slumber on the job”.