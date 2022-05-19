NDAWALA PA TOWN: Don’t be misled Mr. President, Saulos is your best donkey!

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

ONCE UPON A TIME: President Chakwera commending VP Chilima for producing an excellent recommendation report before the 90-day deadline

Bwato Alibe Umwini pa Nyanja

I stay on the Lakeshore. I make observations on the trawlers. One man alone in the canoe he struggles.

He has to paddle on both sides after every stroke.

Two competent paddlers, the journey is a fun. Each does on his side. They also sit opposite sides for balance. If the canoe happens to have a hole, there will always be at least a third person whose full time job is to scoop the water out.

Tragedy is to force the paddling partner out of the canoe in the middle of the waters when you neither possess the stamina and skill to do it on your own.

The frosty relationship between Chakwera and Chilima could only be celebrated by those hungry for power and succession in MCP camp. It doesn’t benefit Chakwera in anyway. He is the biggest loser.

Chilima is an excellent corporate executive. Accomplished & Polished. In politics, he made an excellent Deputy.

Hyperactive. Whatever he is tasked to do, he delivers in record time. That’s why Malawians celebrated this pair. It was God sent.

Hear me carefully. I’m not saying Saulos is perfect and faultless. He has his own irritating weaknesses. I worked with him and I will share with you my experiences.

To see Tonse Alliance failing to deliver is the most painful thing to accept. To see them drifting apart is actually unthinkable. Surreal. To see MCP brazenly plotting to push Saulos off board so that he drowns is unforgivable observation. That’s why I’m siding with Saulos. I don’t take deceit kindly. It’s in my character to work and stand for the truth.

I’m saying to President Chakwera. Don’t be misled. Saulos is your best donkey. With him you can achieve more. We are not blind and ignorant. We know that times are hard globally and where you fail to deliver while trying your best, we will embrace and support you even more.

Ndawala pa Town…….

Ine Ndwiiii…….