Peter Mutharika tells Ken Msonda to shut-up

Former President Peter Mutharika who is also leader of opposition DPP has asked Ken Msonda to stop representing himself as a member of the National Governing Council of the party.

Mutharika has also asked Msonda to stop claiming that he has been speaking to him on his candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson Shadrac Namalomba- Muthariks says Msonda is aware that he has not spoken to him for past 12 months.

He added that Msonda has always wished but without success, to be his political confidant.

Further Mutharika said Msonda is also aware that he is not a member of the National Governing Council of the Party, because he was neither elected at the 2018 Political Conference nor subsequently appointed as one.

“Mr. Ken Msonda is well aware that for 12 months now he and the President have not spoken to each other. Mr. Ken Msonda is also aware that he is not a member of the National Governing Council of the Democratic Progressive Party, because he was neither elected at the 2018 Political Conference nor subsequently appointed as one,” reads a statement by Namalomba.

Namalomba, who also speaks for the DPP, further tells Msonda to stop telling lies and speaking on behalf of the President.

But in reaction, Msonda writes: “I have no comment. I cannot waste my time commenting on a misleading statement from Hons Mphepo, Chipungu and Namalomba and not necessarily from my beloved party president HE APM.

“He adds some of the issues highlighted in this statement are in court, saying he shall speak at the appropriate time.