Supreme Court Punishes, Fines Bakili Muluzi

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs an application by former president Bakili Muluzi to have his K1.7 billion corruption case discontinued.

The decision by Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda as well as Justices Lovemore Chikopa and Frank Kapanda, has been made today in Blantyre.

The former Malawi leader was challenging Section 32 subsection 2c of the Corrupt Practices Act on grounds that it infringes the accused, to prove innocence.

The ruling means that trial for the case which has dragged for 14 years will commence in the soonest time possible.

Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda in the company of Justices Lovemore Chikopa and Frank Kapanda dismissed the appeal in its entirety with each party bearing its own cost.

Tamando Chokhotho and Jai Banda who are representing Muluzi in the case argued the constitutionality of Section 32 subsection 2 (c) suggesting it infringed on the rights of the accused which rests the burden of proof on the accused.

However, Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda hailed the court’s decision, saying it sets precedence for other corruption cases involving the mass accumulation of questionable wealth by public officers.

Muluzi’s legal team says it is ready for the criminal trial in the High Court.