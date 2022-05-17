Corruption on hyper rise under Chakwera leadership- ACB Director Chizuma reveals

The Anti-Corruption Bureau-ACB says corruption cases have drastically increased with 89.6℅ from 2019-20 to 2020-22.

According to the report presented by ACB Chief Martha Chizuma to Legal Affairs of Parliament on Tuesday indicates that 1217 cases were reported to ACB compared 642 in the previous year.

The report further explains that 399 represents 33℅ of 1217 cases reported were recommended for investigations, 464(38℅) contained no corruption element, while 171 which is 14℅ where given to other institutions for appropriate action and 183, (15℅) of cases had inadequate information, hence sent it back to whistleblowers.

Blantyre has been reported to be the highest corrupt city with 451, and 135 of them being approved for investigations representing 30℅, Lilongwe was recorded second with 365, as 179 were approved for investigations representing 49℅ while Mzuzu had 273 cases and 68 recommended for investigations puting it to 25℅ and Zomba received 128 cases, 17 approved for investigations representing 13.3℅.

Meanwhile ACB Chief Martha Chizuma says inadequate allocated of resources has affected thier operations as many investigations are slowed down.