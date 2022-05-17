spot_img
Stop lying to me-Chakwera tells his inner circle

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
CHAKWERA: Tell me the truth

President Lazarus Chakwera has strongly spoken against politically motivated fabrication and lies by some citizens in the country.

Chakwera has made the appeal during a development rally at Tembwe in Mchinji district.

While acknowledging that the country is not in a sound economic state, the President has asked that the citizenry and people around him should tell the truth on how the situation is on the ground.

Earlier the President visited Tembwe Agricultural Development and Marketing Company (ADMARC) center to appreciate on issues of food security and how Malawi as a country is faring on food related issues.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

