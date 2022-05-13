spot_img
Friday, May 13, 2022
Latest

SEX MACHINE: Witch-Doctor in Cooler for ‘Raping’ Ten Women in Lilongwe

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice
IN COOLER

A 62-year old witch-doctor identified as Action Sungambewu is in police custody at Kawale in Lilongwe for raping ten women.

Kawale Police Public Relations Officer, Mabvuto Phiri, confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to the publication.

According to Phiri, the suspect pretended to be a witch doctor who heals pile (Likango) disease and has the ability to multiply money.

This, however, drew the attention of many people, including the victims, who flocked to his shrine to seek assistance.

During the process, a woman with the same problem (name withheld) went to seek help from the witch doctor, where she was told that cash payment was required for the service and that sexual intercourse was also involved as a ritual.

After noticing that her problems had not improved, she reported the incident to Area 23 Police Unit, where detectives rushed to his home and arrested him.

During the arrest, the suspect was discovered confronting eleven other clients who had also been duped.

