REST IN PEACE DEMOCRACY: Chakwera Nods to Controversial NGO Bill

Human rights defenders and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have faulted President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse alliance administration for assenting to the controversial NGO bill into a law.

In an interview with local press, Youth and Society Executive Director, Charles Kajoloweka, described the assenting of the NGO bill as ‘crackdown on Civil Society Organizations in the country’.

On the other hand, Micheal Kaiyatsa the Executive Director for Human Rights and Habilitation, said: “Today, is sad day for democracy and freedom of expression in the country.”

Among others, the new law will see heavy fines and prison sentences on NGOs and their directors should they breach the law.

According to statement from State House Press Office, President Chakwera has also assented to 14 other bills which were passed in the August House during its 5th meeting of the 49th session.